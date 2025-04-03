Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $127.00 and last traded at $127.00, with a volume of 4571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.83.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.47. The company has a market capitalization of $713.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.15.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.5178 dividend. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
