Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $127.00 and last traded at $127.00, with a volume of 4571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.83.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.47. The company has a market capitalization of $713.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.5178 dividend. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 163,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 72,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,219,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

