Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Stock Position Decreased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 334,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,786,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 150,961 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10,219.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 164,539 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $100.87 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $94.90 and a 12-month high of $115.71. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.81.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.