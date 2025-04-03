Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Shares Sold by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 4th quarter worth about $9,940,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,846,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,005,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Down 4.2 %

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock opened at $114.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average of $120.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $130.84.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Cuts Dividend

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.6967 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.