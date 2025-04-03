Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 93,677.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,582,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578,013 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,021,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $24,659,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,003,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $171.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.57. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.67 and a fifty-two week high of $180.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

