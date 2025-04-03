Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 374,766 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 104.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,766 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $128,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,956,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

RSP opened at $174.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.90 and its 200-day moving average is $179.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

