Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 756,735 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 180.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756,735 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $32,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. Cynosure Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 66,402 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 900,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,613,000 after acquiring an additional 608,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

