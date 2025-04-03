Verasity Self Reported Market Cap Hits $11.34 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Verasity has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $11.34 million and approximately $7.75 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 96,798,580,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,798,580,942 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

