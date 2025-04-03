Versarien (LON:VRS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 8276010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The company has a market capitalization of £605,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Versarien had a negative net margin of 225.06% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Versarien Company Profile

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

