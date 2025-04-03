Viant Technology’s (DSP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Viant Technology from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. The company has a market cap of $860.33 million, a PE ratio of 227.37 and a beta of 1.02. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 14,284 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $330,246.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,140.80. This trade represents a 3.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 77.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Viant Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Viant Technology by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

