Video Game Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 2nd

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, Five Below, TKO Group, Dolby Laboratories, and Turtle Beach are the seven Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of companies that are involved in developing, publishing, or distributing video games and related digital entertainment products. These stocks can be influenced by trends in consumer behavior, technological advancements, and shifts in the gaming industry, making them a dynamic and sometimes volatile segment of the broader financial market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.61. 10,543,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,972,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.51. The firm has a market cap of $718.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,684,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,419. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target has a fifty-two week low of $100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.48. The stock had a trading volume of 715,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $220.93.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of FIVE traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $177.55.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO Group stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.64. The stock had a trading volume of 580,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,507. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.95 and a beta of 1.08. TKO Group has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.19.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Shares of DLB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.06. 127,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,726. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.45. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Turtle Beach (TBCH)

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

Shares of TBCH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,442. Turtle Beach has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.05.

