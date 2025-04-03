Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Virax Biolabs Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Virax Biolabs Group stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. Virax Biolabs Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Get Virax Biolabs Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Virax Biolabs Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.37% of Virax Biolabs Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virax Biolabs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virax Biolabs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.