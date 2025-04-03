Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Trading Down 14.7% – Here’s Why

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 358 ($4.65) and last traded at GBX 361.20 ($4.69). 2,712,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 1,455,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 423.40 ($5.50).
WOSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.47) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 480 ($6.23).
Established in 2007 the Watches of Switzerland Group is the UK’s largest luxury watch retailer, operating in the UK, US and Europe comprising seven prestigious brands; Watches of Switzerland (UK and US), Mappin & Webb (UK), Goldsmiths (UK), Mayors (US), Betteridge (US), Hodinkee (US) and Analog:Shift (US) with a complementary jewellery offering.
