Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $58.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Wayfair alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wayfair

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $370,462.59. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,374.87. This represents a 7.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 19,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $610,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,797.44. The trade was a 19.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,672 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wayfair by 35.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,734,000 after purchasing an additional 253,681 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $1,070,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,203,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 3.44.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.