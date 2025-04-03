Wedbush Reduces Earnings Estimates for Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMPX
Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 24.6 %
Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $233.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Compass Therapeutics Company Profile
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Compass Therapeutics
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Equinix: A Smart Bet on Data Centers, Dividends, and AI
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- PVH Stock Is Surging—Here’s What’s Fueling the Rebound
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Tesla Stock: What To Expect With Their Delivery Numbers Report
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.