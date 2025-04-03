Wedbush Reduces Earnings Estimates for Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

CMPX has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $233.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

