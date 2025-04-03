Wellington Management Group LLP Has $151.84 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,299 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.31% of Fair Isaac worth $151,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,888.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,827.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,991.00. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $1,105.65 and a twelve month high of $2,402.52.

Insider Activity

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

