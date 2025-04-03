Wellington Management Group LLP Has $211.15 Million Stock Holdings in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,785,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 13.58% of Structure Therapeutics worth $211,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 4,155.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPCR shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $62.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. The stock has a market cap of $971.96 million, a PE ratio of -22.91 and a beta of -2.37.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Structure Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.