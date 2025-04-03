Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 263,545 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 160.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,545 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.15% of Casey’s General Stores worth $169,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 109.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after buying an additional 31,163 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,652.24. This represents a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY opened at $443.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.45 and a 12 month high of $446.60.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CASY. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.