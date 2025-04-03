Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock Price

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zelman & Associates raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.94.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $12.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $340.97. 328,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,644. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.39. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $282.09 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The company has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,836,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,422,932,000 after purchasing an additional 138,170 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,588,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,239,715,000 after acquiring an additional 106,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,636,679,000 after buying an additional 96,571 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,316,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,467,138,000 after acquiring an additional 86,268 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,747,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

