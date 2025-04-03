Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 14,024 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,378,794,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Amphenol by 619.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,014,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039,845 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $157,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,127,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,565,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,578 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,828,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

