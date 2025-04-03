Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,022 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,242.94. The trade was a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 513,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,066. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $78.67 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $84.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $142.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

