What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for ATNM FY2025 Earnings?

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.04). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.10. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 19,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 213,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 42,770 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 37,159 shares during the period. 27.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

Featured Articles

