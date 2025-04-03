What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for CORT FY2026 Earnings?

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.80. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $7.46 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $9.29 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $76.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $83.81 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $117.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,115,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,726,000 after acquiring an additional 109,294 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,519,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,108,000 after buying an additional 99,470 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,644,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after buying an additional 64,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 421 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $25,504.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,765.22. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $10,054,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,622 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,435.88. This trade represents a 53.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,124 shares of company stock valued at $15,074,318. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

