What is Zacks Small Cap’s Estimate for MIRA FY2026 Earnings?

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRA opened at $0.95 on Thursday. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $5.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.31.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

