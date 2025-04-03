William Blair Estimates Nayax’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:NYAX)

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Nayax in a report released on Tuesday, April 1st. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nayax’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nayax’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NYAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Nayax from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Nayax Trading Down 1.4 %

NYAX stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. Nayax has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -119.32 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nayax by 5,526.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,441 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nayax by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,183,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nayax by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

