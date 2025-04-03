William Blair Has Optimistic Outlook of Celsius Q3 Earnings

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celsius in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.07 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $36.75 on Thursday. Celsius has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $98.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 83.52, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,772,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $869,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

