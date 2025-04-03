William Blair Weighs in on Cabaletta Bio Q1 Earnings

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. William Blair analyst S. Corwin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cabaletta Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cabaletta Bio’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

CABA has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.58. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $19.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

