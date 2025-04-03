Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1,515.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,422 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.15% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $45,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total value of $1,136,245.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $337.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of -337.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $245.04 and a 12-month high of $344.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.30 and a 200 day moving average of $314.49.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently -368.00%.

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.15.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

