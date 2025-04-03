WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Bislett Management LLC

Bislett Management LLC lowered its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for about 26.3% of Bislett Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bislett Management LLC owned about 0.60% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $37,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 54,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 193.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $45.41.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Timothy D. Boswell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,305.84. This trade represents a 17.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at $18,908,178.14. This represents a 14.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.