Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 382.58 ($4.97) and traded as low as GBX 364 ($4.73). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 366 ($4.75), with a volume of 158,299 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 363.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 382.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £329.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Wilmington (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX 9.50 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Wilmington had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 18.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wilmington plc will post 21.5300004 EPS for the current year.

Wilmington acts as trusted partner to customers who are operating in regulated sectors and in the governance, risk and compliance markets. We provide critical data and information to enable our customers to make the decisions needed to maintain compliance with the rules and regulations that apply to them; and we provide training and education to equip our customers with the knowledge and skills to carry out their activities in line with best practice.

