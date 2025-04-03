Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Position Decreased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 984.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 217,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,683,000 after purchasing an additional 197,853 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 364.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wingstop by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $746,000.

Wingstop Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WING opened at $235.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.01. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.60 and a 1 year high of $433.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.15.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Wingstop announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wingstop from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wingstop from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.73.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

