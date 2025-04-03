Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIT. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 229,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 65,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 62.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 63,586 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Wipro by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 37,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 253,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 119,883 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:WIT opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

