World Investment Advisors Grows Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $544.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $511.97 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $576.19.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.