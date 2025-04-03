World Investment Advisors Has $27.69 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of World Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 340,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,946,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VO opened at $261.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $234.18 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.19 and its 200-day moving average is $269.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.