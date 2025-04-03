World Investment Advisors Has $8.57 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.95.

UNP stock opened at $238.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.23. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

