World Investment Advisors Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors owned 2.77% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIVB. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 863.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 858.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Price Performance

DIVB opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.96. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

