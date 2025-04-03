Wormhole 1-Day Volume Reaches $137.99 Million (W)

Wormhole (W) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Wormhole has a total market cap of $216.36 million and $137.99 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wormhole has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One Wormhole token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,384.44 or 1.00168784 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,362.94 or 1.00142643 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wormhole Token Profile

Wormhole launched on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,520,087,884 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.08469126 USD and is up 13.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 329 active market(s) with $109,772,923.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

