Xaar (LON:XAR) Trading 10.6% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 115.12 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.35). Approximately 2,788,393 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,387% from the average daily volume of 187,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.22).

Specifically, insider Jacqueline Sutton purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £5,250 ($6,817.30).

The company has a market capitalization of £75.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19.

Xaar ( LON:XAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Xaar had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. Equities analysts expect that Xaar plc will post 4.968795 EPS for the current year.

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

