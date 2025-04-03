Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,580,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238,720 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.22% of Yum China worth $220,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $31,836,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $188,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,782.42. This represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $1,851,796.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,021,879.47. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,152 shares of company stock worth $2,242,176 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

