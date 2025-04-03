Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Imperial Oil in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,162,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,659,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228,461 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,507,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,634,000 after acquiring an additional 244,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,212,000 after buying an additional 212,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,890,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4972 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 25.80%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

