Zacks Research Forecasts Ciena’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ciena in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Ciena’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIEN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Capmk upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Securities raised shares of Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Ciena has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $101.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Ciena by 925.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $31,556.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,601.52. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $579,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,949 shares in the company, valued at $35,732,160.21. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,200 shares of company stock worth $4,921,513. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

