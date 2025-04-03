Zacks Research Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Imperial Oil in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$105.67.

TSE IMO opened at C$105.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$86.96 and a 12 month high of C$108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$99.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$99.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.78%.

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

