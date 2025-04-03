Zacks Small Cap Estimates OTCMKTS:CPKF Q1 Earnings

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares in a report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst A. Heffron expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.50%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Up 1.5 %

Chesapeake Financial Shares Announces Dividend

CPKF stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

