2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Trading 2.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.53. Approximately 1,432,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,316,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.81.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BITX. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,910,000 after purchasing an additional 66,398 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,881,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

