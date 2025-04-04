74,485 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,383,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.35.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 5.4 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $222.53 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.70. The stock has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

