921 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Bought by Yoffe Investment Management LLC

Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

GEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Marathon Capitl raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.20.

GEV opened at $297.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion and a PE ratio of 53.48. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.45.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

