Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Lowered to $295.00 at Robert W. Baird

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AYI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $336.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.60.

NYSE:AYI opened at $258.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $217.64 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,088,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $317,977,000 after purchasing an additional 668,048 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $110,236,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,102,000 after buying an additional 152,807 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,256.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 161,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,086,000 after purchasing an additional 149,297 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at about $31,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

