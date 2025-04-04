Adisyn Ltd (ASX:AI1) Insider Kevin Crofton Buys 465,000 Shares of Stock

Adisyn Ltd (ASX:AI1 – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Crofton bought 465,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,785.00 ($14,420.89).

Kevin Crofton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adisyn alerts:

On Tuesday, April 1st, Kevin Crofton acquired 455,000 shares of Adisyn stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$22,295.00 ($14,110.76).

Adisyn Price Performance

About Adisyn

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Adisyn Ltd, a technology and data sciences company, operates in the data center, cloud, and software business in Australia. The company offers networking, colocation, email spam filtering, and security related products, as well as cloud desktops, servers, and storage products. It also provides voice over internet protocol telephony, dedicated servers, cloud connect backups, Office 365 backups, and cloud connect replication products.

Receive News & Ratings for Adisyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adisyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.