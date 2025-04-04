Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 7.9% – What’s Next?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.67 and last traded at $86.35. 23,685,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 43,179,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.72.

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.56. The company has a market capitalization of $141.93 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.3% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 18,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

