agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Up 3.6% – Time to Buy?

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.15. 533,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,608,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGL. Citigroup raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie began coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on agilon health from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,112,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after purchasing an additional 272,787 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in agilon health by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,331,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,431,000 after buying an additional 9,346,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in agilon health by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,449,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after acquiring an additional 215,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,212,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,357 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,928,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 35,207 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

