Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 10.6% – Should You Sell?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $111.30 and last traded at $115.60. Approximately 27,686,186 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 19,554,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $276.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.73.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $321,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,081,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,757,000 after purchasing an additional 490,694 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

